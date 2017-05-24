Ronald Koeman keen to add some creativity to his Everton squad in the summer transfer window

Everton manager Ronald Koeman will attempt to add some creativity to his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees struggled away from home this season, scoring just 20 goals in 19 matches, and after Romelu Lukaku (25) their second highest Premier League scorer was Ross Barkley with just five.

Koeman has already warned Barkley, who risks being sold in the coming months having stalled on an extension to his existing deal which has a year to run, that he is looking for similar players to perform his role and the Dutchman is keen to add attacking options elsewhere.

"A clear objective will be to bring in players who will have more productivity," he told evertontv.

"I expect that we can change that for next season.

"If we can do the business we want to do this summer, the team for next season will be really strong, I believe."

Koeman and his players have now broken up for the summer but the manager will not be too far away when it comes to new signings.

"On one side I will take a holiday and relax but, on the other side, as a manager it is totally different than as a football player because everyone knows we would like to do some good business," he added.

"I have that experience as a manager - I can deal with it, having a good holiday but also having thoughts of next season.

"I will have my mobile phone close to me so if there is anything we need to discuss or I need to get a flight, I am available."

Barkley's situation continues to drag on, despite Koeman insisting he wanted a decision from the England midfielder by last weekend.

The Dutchman has spoken to the club's board this week to discuss the matter but the issue appears far from being resolved.

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman said Koeman was not prepared to be held to ransom by any player and suggested Barkley, who has been attracting interest from Tottenham, would fit in well at Manchester United.

