Ronald Koeman praises Oumar Niasse's professionalism

The forward responded positively to his return in the Toffees' first team after been exiled to the club's youth team, and that has impressed his boss

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has praised the professionalism shown by Oumar Niasse following the striker’s first goal for the club in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

The Senegal international was recalled to the team's first team after being shipped to the U23 squad - and he Niasse took his chance in style.

After controlling a lofted pass by Tom Davies on his chest, he fired past Jason Steele - his first ever goal for the English top flight club and his gaffer has praised his attitude even when he was not with the team.

“It was a great goal. His first touch on his chest and his finish with his right foot was great. It was a perfect goal,” Koeman told club website.

“Everybody knows it was a difficult situation for him and it’s all about taking your chance when you get an opportunity and he showed [on Wednesday night] that he’s part of the team.

“Finally, you pick the player up and you put the players in the team who deserve it and who give that confidence to the team may be in a difficult time or difficult moment.

“Maybe he doesn’t feel that pressure and that makes him even more dangerous for opponents.”

Niasse will be hoping to make an appearance in the English Premier League when Everton welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park on Saturday.