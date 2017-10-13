Ronald Koeman to recall Wayne Rooney for Brighton game and rules out taking Holland job

Ronald Koeman has ruled himself out of contention for the vacant Holland manager's job - Getty Images Europe

Wayne Rooney will be recalled by Everton manager Ronald Koeman for their Premier League clash against Brighton in an attempt to address a crisis of confidence in his side.

Former England captain Rooney was left on the bench for Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Goodison Park last time out before he came on as a second-half substitute.

That defeat left the Toffees two points above the relegation zone having accumulated seven points from as many fixtures.

It is understood Koeman will restore the influential ex-England captain to his starting line-up to give his side greater experience.

Koeman said: “I saw the reactions of the players when Burnley scored the goal and it was ‘s**t, again!’. They are doubting, mentally it’s difficult when out of one chance, they score a goal.

“Of course it's the time for all the experienced players. Wayne’s always in my thoughts. It's for everybody who starts to be a team and get a good result. In that team there are experienced players who can deal with more pressure.

