Ronald Koeman to recall Wayne Rooney for Brighton game and rules out taking Holland job
Wayne Rooney will be recalled by Everton manager Ronald Koeman for their Premier League clash against Brighton in an attempt to address a crisis of confidence in his side.
Former England captain Rooney was left on the bench for Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Goodison Park last time out before he came on as a second-half substitute.
That defeat left the Toffees two points above the relegation zone having accumulated seven points from as many fixtures.
It is understood Koeman will restore the influential ex-England captain to his starting line-up to give his side greater experience.
Koeman said: “I saw the reactions of the players when Burnley scored the goal and it was ‘s**t, again!’. They are doubting, mentally it’s difficult when out of one chance, they score a goal.
“Of course it's the time for all the experienced players. Wayne’s always in my thoughts. It's for everybody who starts to be a team and get a good result. In that team there are experienced players who can deal with more pressure.
“The Burnley game was a different system to play. We had two strikers in front and you need to make hard decisions in other positions behind the two strikers.”
In addition to recalling Rooney, Koeman will keep faith with Wales defender Ashley Williams despite his struggles for club and country.
Koeman, meanwhile, has ruled himself out of contention for the Holland national team job. Holland this week failed to reach their second successive major tournament after finishing third in their World Cup qualifying group.
“No way,” Koeman said, when asked if he would like the job. “I am not surprised they put my name is in because they did the same some years ago. I am not surprised.
“But I am Everton manager. That’s the most important and nothing else.”