Ronald Koeman rejects Jose Mourinho's suggestion that Everton should be aiming for a top four finish

Ronald Koeman has suggested that a top-four finish is not a realistic target for Everton, despite Jose Mourinho suggestions to the contrary.

Ahead of Manchester United's 4-0 victory over Koeman's side, Mourinho claimed in his programme notes that Everton "wants to at least secure" Champions League qualification this season following a summer of hefty spending.

Koeman, however, objected to this in his post-match press conference while calling on supporters and the media to revise their expectations for the season ahead.

"I read the programme and my colleague said they are spending £140m and need to go for the top four. Sorry, be realistic. Let's talk at the end of the season," he said, without being prompted to speak about Mourinho's comments.

"I'm not happy with how we've started the season but please, be a little bit realistic about Everton. That starts with everybody, fans, press. We need time, but it's difficult in football.

When asked what 'realistic' expectations for Everton would be, Koeman said: "The same as last season."

Everton finished seventh last time out, eight points adrift of the 'Big Six' clubs - Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and United - that they hope to emulate.

Despite spending north of £140m on incoming players during the summer, Koeman did not rule out further forays into the market come January.

"We have Steve [Walsh, Everton's director of football] in the club for the long term," he said.

"Of course we like to improve in what we need. I am busy to turn around what happened in the moment. That is my priority."