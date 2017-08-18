Ronald Ngala: Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna going nowhere

Gor Mahia have insisted that midfielder Kenneth Muguna is nowhere close to completing a transfer to Europe.

Instead, the Kenyan club through assistant secretary general Ronald Ngala claim the 21 year-old will be part of the squad that plays against Muhoroni Youth in a league match on Saturday.

Muguna has in the recent past strongly been linked with a move to Albanian club FK Tirana. "Those are rumours," Ngala, who is a long serving official of the club, explained to Goal, in relation to reports that the former Western Stima player could be unveiled as a Tirana player in the next few days.

Ngala added, "He is travelling with the team to Kisumu and could play in our next league match (against) Muhoroni Youth."

The transfer windmill surrounding Muguna is fast turning into a circus, with latest online reports quoting FK Tirana coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira aka Ze Maria saying the player is on the verge of sealing the move.

Initially, the player went on strike and demanded a move, amid suggestions he would been tapped up by Ze Maria. Gor Mahia have however, held their guns up until now, insisting the player is not going anywhere, atleast not until the end of the current league season in November.

The club's head coach Dylan Kerr has also, in an interview, blasted Ze Maria for apparently handling this situation in an "unprofessional" manner.

While questioning standards of the Albanian league, Kerr also announced that the club will only consider bids in the region of Sh100 million for the player.

Muguna joined Gor Mahia from Western Stima in a deal reported to be worth Sh2 million last December.

Having been voted the best player in the Kenyan Premier League in 2016, the youngster is said to have heard his head turned by an offer that will see his Sh80, 000 monthly salary raised by upto 350 percent should he join Tirana.

The club has also promised to offer him accommodation and three square meals a day for the duration of his contract.