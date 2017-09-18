Ronaldinho among the free agents Barcelona could sign to replace Dembele

Having invested €105 million in Ousmane Dembele before bonuses, Barcelona have got just 51 La Liga minutes out of their record signing.

The Liga giants have revealed that the 20-year-old France international is to undergo surgery on Tuesday after picking up a hamstring injury, with the untimely issue set to keep him out of action for up to four months.

With Dembele the only attacking addition made in the wake of Neymar’s €222m move from Camp Nou to Paris Saint-Germain, Barca now find themselves facing something of a quandary.

They do have plenty of other options on their books, despite having missed out on the signature of Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho, but there is also the option to dip into the free agent pool and bolster their ranks with a short-term acquisition - with two places still available in their domestic squad.

Here, Goal takes a look at a few of those who could be in contention if Ernesto Valverde calls on the Barca board to find him cover during Dembele’s enforced absence.

RONALDINHO

Currently part of Barcelona’s Legends squad, but a man who has never officially announced his retirement at 37 years of age. Would be a remarkable signing if a move was made, with the Brazilian still a firm fan favourite on the back of a memorable five-year spell at Camp Nou which delivered two La Liga titles, a Champions League crown and two World Player of the Year awards.

ANTONIO CASSANO

The enigmatic Italian has admitted that signing for Real Madrid was the biggest mistake of his career, but would he turn down the opportunity to return to Spain at Camp Nou? The 35-year-old is currently without a club after becoming caught up in a bemusing contract saga with Hellas Verona over the summer which saw him commit to a contract, seemingly announce his retirement on two occasions, only to then state a desire to play on closer to his roots in Bari.

JOSE ANTONIO REYES

