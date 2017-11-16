Ronaldinho: I'd support Messi if he decides to leave Barcelona

The Brazilian playmaker admits that his successor as Barca No. 10 could one day decide to leave Camp Nou but is ready to stand behind his great friend

Ronaldinho would back Lionel Messi if the Barcelona superstar decided to leave Camp Nou.

Messi agreed a new contract last summer but is yet to put pen-to-paper on a deal which would see him remain at Barca until 2021.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner would be permitted to speak to other clubs over a free transfer as soon as January should he decline the Barca renewal on the table.

The 30-year-old has been strongly linked to a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Messi replaced Ronaldinho as Barca’s No.10 when the Brazilian icon left the club and the 2002 World Cup winner would support Messi’s decision either way.

“It’s hard for me to say because he’s a close friend,” Ronaldinho told Goal in his role as ambassador for Football For Peace. “And as a close friend I always cheer for his happiness.

“If it touches his heart to go to another club – even though I am an ambassador for Barcelona – I would support him but I would love for him to stay in Barcelona.

“Wherever he plays he would make a difference for the game of football.”

