Ronaldinho, Ibrahimovic, Cavani... How PSG’s stars made their debuts at the Parc des Princes

Against Toulouse this Sunday, Neymar will, for the first time, play at the Parc des Princes wearing Paris Saint-Germain’s colours. Before him, many players became idols of the PSG fans, in part because of great starts at the capital venue. Here are five examples.

With 215 matches and 72 goals, Rai spent five years at PSG between 1993 and 1998, becoming a legend of the Parc des Princes. On this evening in September 1993, only a matter of weeks after rivals Marseille had won the Champions League, Rai made his much-anticipated debut after arriving from Sao Paulo. He joined two other Brazilians, Valdo and Ricardo, at the club. He was the star recruit of the summer, and he made an immediate mark by scoring the winning goal for PSG against Montpellier. But more than the goal from the No.10, it was a rabona that really amazed the home fans.