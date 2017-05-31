Ronaldinho, Messi and the players Wenger could have signed for Arsenal

Now that Arsene Wenger has signed a new contract with Arsenal until 2019, the 67-year-old is likely to turn his attention to the transfer market.

If any aspect of Wenger's coaching career has been consistent, it is his ability to spot talent. What is more remarkable is the number of players he seems to have failed to sign. There may have been many things that Wenger "did not see" during his Arsenal career but, according to the man himself, rising stars across the football world are not among them.

In fact, Wenger has claimed to have wanted so many of the latest heralded prodigies down the years that you wonder how bad Arsenal's negotiating powers must have been to fail to convince any of them to join. Well, we've done what Wenger failed to do in two decades in north London and composed a team of the players he has claimed to have wanted to sign, tried to sign, or simply spotted before anyone else.

To help whittle it down, we've left out the players who either revealed Arsenal interest themselves or who really, truly could have signed – they earn an honourable mention at the bottom. In defiance of the critics of Wenger’s latter years, we're sticking to his attacking principles with an ambitious 3-1-4-2 formation. Quite frankly, you could have put these players in any system and filled some of the dusty shelves in the Emirates trophy cabinet…

GOALKEEPER: JOE HART

He lost his place under Pep Guardiola, but Joe Hart was a mainstay of the Manchester City team that won two Premier League titles and established themselves as a force in English football. He has also cemented his place as the nigh-on undisputed number one for England's national team. According to Wenger, he could have joined Arsenal before he forced his way into the City first team. "I remember when Hart played at Birmingham [in 2009-10]," he said. "I asked about him and they told me he is at Man City. I thought he would be the keeper there."

DEFENDER: CHRIS SMALLING

Wenger hasn't always got it right in defensive reinforcements but he saw something he liked in Chris Smalling during his Fulham days. Eventually, Arsenal were outmuscled by Manchester United, who signed the centre-back for a reported £7million. "I am sorry because we were very close to getting him," said Wenger. "We were on the case very early. I wish the player well. At the end of the day it is important he has a good career." He's not everyone's favourite but Smalling has certainly managed that. He has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup with United and was named the players' player of the year for 2015-16 after being one of the few to maintain consistent high standards under Louis van Gaal.

DEFENDER: RAPHAEL VARANE

This one looked like it smarts a bit. Raphael Varane has developed into one of the world's finest young defenders since joining Real Madrid in 2011 and has won two LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues with the Spanish club. According to Wenger, it could have been very different. He told Eurosport: "He was at Lens, and we might well have caught him there. Yet at the same time, when you are in charge of a club like Arsenal, you have to wonder why this player is not playing for us." Ouch. Getting Per Mertesacker from Werder Bremen instead wasn't bad business, but the whole thing still rankles with Wenger.

DEFENDER: GERARD PIQUE

Gerard Pique was more of a pipe dream than a certifiable option who snubbed the Gunners' advances. The Spain international was one of a trio of Barcelona youngsters Wenger had his eye on back in 2003. "It worked only for Cesc Fabregas," Wenger said in 2014 after revealing the three La Masia graduates he was after. In the end, Pique moved to Manchester United and claimed Premier League and Champions League winners medals before returning to Barcelona, where he has become one of the most decorated centre-backs in the modern game. Who was the third Barca boy, we hear you ask? You'll find out later…

MIDFIELDER: N'GOLO KANTE

One of the latest additions to this formidable line-up, N'Golo Kante has been the driving force behind Premier League title charges from Leicester City and Chelsea in the last two seasons. He's also established his place firmly in the France team. The all-round qualities of the combative, creative and utterly relentless 26-year-old led to inevitable questions about why Wenger never spotted the former Caen man's potential and make an offer. Well, it's quite simple: he did. Twice. Apparently. "Have I looked to sign Kante? Yes. When he was in France and when he was at Leicester," Wenger said. "I cannot explain everything [about why he preferred Chelsea] but it is quite obvious when you look at where he has gone. Was it the money? I do not want to talk about that. Transfers are transfers – you cannot explain absolutely everything."

