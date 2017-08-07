Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca

Neymar picking PSG over Barcelona is not a decision his former Brazil team-mate Ronaldinho can easily comprehend.

Former Barcelona and Brazil great Ronaldinho is dispirited by his compatriot Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants completed a stunning transfer coup last week by meeting the forward's €222m release clause at Camp Nou.

Neymar continued a lineage of Brazilian superstars plying their trade in Catalonia, where Ronaldinho dazzled spectacularly on his way to the 2005 Ballon d'Or.

It is thought Neymar's desire to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow and claim world football's most coveted individual prize was a motivating factor in his decision to join PSG but Ronaldinho believes the 25-year-old is failing to see the bigger picture.

"Yes, he was careful, although it is difficult that Neymar's heart did not tell him that the best place was Barcelona," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

On Neymar's Ballon d'Or ambitions, Ronaldinho – who also played for PSG before joining Barcelona – added he still views old colleague Messi as the best player in the world.

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] and Messi are both great players. But I stay with Leo because he's my friend," he added.