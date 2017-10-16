Ronaldo is ahead of Messi and Neymar – Totti

Francesco Totti has said that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar.

The Roma and Italy great described all three as “footballing aliens” but says that the Portuguese star, who is the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, should scoop the prize as the game’s outstanding player over the course of the last 12 months.

Totti says that the decisive factor was Ronaldo’s ability to lead Real Madrid to domestic and European glory.

“We are talking about three footballing aliens,” he told FIFA.com. “I think that, in the end, Ronaldo is ahead of the others. He had an amazing season and also accomplished all of his goals with the most prestigious of teams.”

Indeed, he has backed Zinedine Zidane to make it a Real Madrid double at the ceremony by lifting the prize for the Best FIFA Coach ahead of Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri.

