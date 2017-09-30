Ronaldo's contract up to the club, says Real Madrid boss Zidane

Zinedine Zidane insists the debate over a new deal for Cristiano Ronaldo is a matter for the club and player, not him.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's contract will not affect the forward's performances and the Frenchman does not want to get involved in the situation himself.

Ronaldo has hinted he would like a new deal despite signing on until 2021 last November, with reports suggesting he wants to better the terms Lionel Messi has been handed by Barcelona.

Zidane is confident the Portugal international, still waiting for his first goal of a LaLiga campaign that got off to a delayed start due to a five-match suspension, will not be distracted ahead of Sunday's match with Espanyol.

"I see him in good shape, I see that he is happy and focused," said Zidane at his pre-match media conference after being asked about a Ronaldo renewal.

"What Cristiano is most interested in is playing games, scoring goals, that will always stay the same.

"I'm not getting involved in that. It is a club issue, a discussion between the club and Cristiano.

"They will have to decide what happens. There will be no problem between him and the club. It [the relationship] is going to stay the same as always, very good.

"The most important thing for him is to play and be on the pitch against Espanyol."

Zidane was delighted to see Marco Asensio follow the likes of Karim Benzema, Isco, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo and Raphael Varane in signing a new deal with Madrid this week.

The Madrid boss felt the Spain attacking midfielder was wise to praise Ronaldo as an example to follow as he continues to develop.

"I am very happy that he has renewed," said Zidane.

"Marco's words were right. He trains with Cristiano every day and he is learning from him. Cristiano is an example for all and he can pass on his energy to others too.

"Not just Marco, I am glad about all of the renewals, they are deserved and hopefully everyone will be part of the club for a long time."

Those to have signed Madrid contracts have all been presented in separate ceremonies, but Zidane will not be doing the same for his own new deal, which he says has been agreed.

"I have already been presented here as coach," he said. "That is enough."