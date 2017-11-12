Ronaldo better than 'incredible' Messi, says Alonso

Formula One star and Real Madrid honorary member Fernando Alonso said Cristiano Ronaldo was better than Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is better than the "incredible" Lionel Messi, according to Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo and Barcelona maestro Messi are often compared, with the two modern-day greats having won the past nine Ballons d'Or.

Alonso, a two-time F1 world champion and honorary club member at Madrid, said there was no doubt in his mind who was the better of the two.

"Cristiano is better than Messi, yes," the Spaniard told Globo Esporte ahead of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

"Messi has an incredible talent as well, but as a Real Madrid fan, only Real Madrid players interest me."

Messi and Ronaldo will try to lead Argentina and Portugal respectively to World Cup glory in Russia next year.

However, Alonso believes two other nations – Brazil and Spain – deserved favouritism for the showpiece event.

"It is difficult to know who will win, but right now Brazil are the favourites," he said.

"Spain can be strong. It would be nice if they played the final."