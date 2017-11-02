Ronaldo blames offside goals for Real Madrid defeats

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo says suggestions of a "crisis" are overblown after Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham, insisting offside goals have led to recent defeats.

The Champions League holders were convincingly beaten by Spurs at Wembley in the Champions League clash, with Ronaldo's late goal a mere consolation after a Dele Alli double and a Christian Eriksen strike gave the home side the win.

The result came just three days after the Liga champions were beaten 2-1 by Girona, a result that saw them slip eight points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane insisted there was no reason to panic despite their first back-to-back defeats since January, and Ronaldo was eager to back his coach and feels they have been unlucky to concede illegal goals.

"We're in a bad patch, we want to change it and that's what we'll do," he told reporters.

"We're at the start. It's the ending that counts. There's a lot of time to improve and I'm sure we can do it.

