The Real Madrid star, who will be on the cover of the game, took to Instagram to show off his top-ranked player card.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his No.1 ranking on FIFA 18 with a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid star was given a 94 overall ranking in the new game, putting him just ahead of his great rival Lionel Messi, who was ranked 93.

And the 32-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate his latest achievement, posting with his player attribute card from the game.