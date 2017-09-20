Ronaldo & Chicharito lead messages of support to Mexico earthquake victims

Over 200 people were killed in the deadliest earthquake the country has seen for over 30 years, prompting a response from football's big stars

The football world has paid tribute to Mexico in the wake of the earthquake which left at least 217 people dead.

The devastating quake was the deadliest the country has witnessed in over 30 years, leaving people, buildings, cars and infrastructure crushed in and around Mexico City.

As rescue missions continue and the nation grieves its loss, people all over the world expressed their sympathy and many of football's stars were among them.

"Shocked by what is happening in [Mexico]!" their national team star Javier Hernandez tweeted. "We need to come together to help as much possible! A lot of strength for everyone."

Meanwhile, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo wished "A very strong and supportive hug for Mexico" and team-mate Sergio Ramos said they share Mexico's pain.

"All my solidarity and a strong hug for Mexico. My thoughts are with you," said Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, while Luis Suarez wrote a simple "stay strong Mexico".

The messages continued to flood in from football's big names across the globe.