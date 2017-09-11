‘Ronaldo did nothing until the last two months’ – Filipe Luis doubts Real Madrid star’s Ballon d’Or claim

The Atletico star spoke of his admiration for Lionel Messi as a man but revealed that he's never asked for the Argentine's shirt

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is not worthy of winning the Ballon d’Or again this year.

The Real Madrid attacker has claimed the individual prize on four occasions previously, including in 2016, and is red-hot favourite to lift the award once again after helping his side to the Champions League and Spanish titles in 2016-17.

However, the Brazilian left-back has suggested that there are more consistent candidates than the Portuguese, who failed to help his side to Confederations Cup success in Russia during the summer.

“The Ballon d'Or is a subjective matter,” he told Panenka. “Cristiano hasn't done anything until the last two months.”

Meanwhile, he also spoke about the challenge of playing Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and had words of praise for the 30-year-old.

“I admire Messi, he’s never complained to me in any game we played but I've also never asked him for his jersey and never would. I came to win, not to say I played against Messi,” he said.

Filipe’s Atletico Madrid team-mate Antoine Griezmann came third in the 2016 edition, placing behind the Portuguese and the Argentine.