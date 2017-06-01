Ronaldo & Dybala IN, Bale & Higuain OUT - Champions League final combined XI

As the footballing world prepares to take in the Champions League final on Saturday, here at Goal we have been pondering who would make the best combined XI of the two squads.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been the two outstanding sides across the continent this season, with a whole host of players enjoying campaigns to remember.

But if you were picking a team made up of the star names from both squads, who would you pick? And do you agree with our selections?

GIANLUIGI BUFFON (Juventus): Despite closing in on his 40th birthday, the veteran shot-stopper remains one of, if not the finest goalkeeper in the world. Victory in Cardiff would be the final cap on a superb career while it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he could end the year with the Ballon d'Or. Comparatively, Keylor Navas has struggled for consistency at Madrid and could yet be replaced by David de Gea this summer if reports are to be believed.

SERGIO RAMOS (Real Madrid): The man for big occasion has been at it yet again this season, scoring a last-minute equaliser at Camp Nou in the Clasico as well as netting crucial goals in the round of 16 against Napoli when the tie was in the balance. Factor in his defensive abilities, and he narrowly pips the evergreen Andrea Barzagli to a place in the backline.

LEONARDO BONUCCI (Juventus): Arguably the best centre-back playing the game at present, with his ability on the ball matching the more traditional defensive aspects to his game. Having grown into a true leader under Massimiliano Allegri, there is a real chance Saturday's match could be his last for the Bianconeri should Manchester City make their move in the coming weeks. Few would begrudge him leaving, however, if he can complete his own collection of trophies with the biggest of them all.

GIORGIO CHIELLINI (Juventus): Despite seemingly having been around forever, Chiellini is still only 32 and continues to churn out consistently quality performances at the very highest level. His willingness to cover Alex Sandro on the left side of the field has allowed the full-back to flourish, and -with both Pepe and Raphael Varane struggling with fitness issues over the course of the campaign - is the obvious choice to complete the back three.

DANI ALVES (Juventus): Having arrived from Barcelona last summer, much was expected from the Brazil international and - despite a slow start to life in Turin - he has rarely disappointed. Superb in both legs of Juventus's semi-final victory over Monaco, he backed that up by scoring in the Coppa Italia final with it seeming as if he is coming into form just at the right time for Allegri.

