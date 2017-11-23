Ronaldo edges out Beckham to join Cantona and Giggs in Parker's Man Utd dream team

Cristiano Ronaldo has been favoured over David Beckham to fill the right-wing berth and No.7 shirt in Paul Parker’s Manchester United dream team.

The Red Devils have seen an enviable collection of world-class talent grace their books during the Premier League era, making any selection of the cream of that crop no easy task.

Parker has had a go at narrowing down the field, having made 146 appearances for the club during his playing days.

Beckham was only a starry-eyed academy product when he was at Old Trafford, with the pair often sharing car rides to their native London during breaks from playing commitments, but the former England captain has been overlooked by a former colleague in favour of a man who has gone on to collect four Ballon d’Ors and set various records in the art of goalscoring.

