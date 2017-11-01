Ronaldo and Kane to do battle in mouth-watering clash - Champions League in Opta numbers

Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo come head-to-head on Wednesday, having scored more goals than anyone else in this year's Champions League.

Manchester City and Tottenham face off against Napoli and Real Madrid respectively as another set of mouth-watering Champions League fixtures awaits on Wednesday.

Liverpool host Maribor at Anfield and will surely have one eye on bettering their 7-0 scoreline against the Slovenians last time out in Europe.

Besiktas will hope to continue their 100 per cent start at home to Monaco, while Borussia Dortmund host APOEL in desperate need of three points.

Here, we look at the Opta numbers behind Wednesday's matches.

Sevilla v Spartak Moscow

5 - Wissam Ben Yedder has scored in all three Champions League games he has been involved in at home for Sevilla, recording five goals across those matches.

9 - Spartak Moscow have gone nine matches in European competition (including qualifiers) without securing a victory (D5 L4) on the road, failing to register a single clean sheet in that time.

Liverpool v Maribor

7 - Liverpool's victory over Maribor in the previous round was the biggest win by an English club away from home in European competition since Arsenal defeated Standard Liege 7-0 in the Cup Winners' Cup back in November 1993.

14 - Maribor are currently enduring a 14-game winless run in the Champions League (D5 L9) and have only managed to score one goal across their last four outings in the competition.

Napoli v Manchester City

5 - Dries Mertens has got on the scoresheet in four of his last five home appearances for Napoli, recording five goals across those matches.

90 - Only Barcelona (2,273) have attempted more passes in the Champions League this season than Manchester City (2,077); the Citizens have the highest completion rate so far in the competition however (90 per cent).

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord