Ronaldo, LeBron, Bolt & the 100 most famous athletes in the world

ESPN have released their 'World Fame 100', ranking in order the most famous athletes on the planet and, unsurprisingly, there are several footballers high up the list.

Using a formula that combines endorsements with social media followings (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and internet search popularity, the index comprises only of active athletes.

So, who is the most famous athlete in the world? Here are the top 10, with the full list available below:

10. TIGER WOODS | GOLF

Tiger Woods

9. RAFAEL NADAL | TENNIS

Rafael Nadal

8. KEVIN DURANT | BASKETBALL

Kevin Durant

7. USAIN BOLT | SPRINTER

Usain Bolt

6. NEYMAR

Neymar

5. PHIL MICKELSON | GOLF

Phil Mickelson

4. ROGER FEDERER | TENNIS

Roger Federer

3. LIONEL MESSI

Lionel Messi

2. LEBRON JAMES | BASKETBALL

LeBron James

1. CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo

FULL LIST | 11-100

100 to 11 most famous athletes 2017

 

