Ronaldo, Messi and the candidates to win European Golden Shoe in 2017-18

The 2017-18 campaign has been ongoing for months for some of Europe's top-flights, meaning the race for the European Golden Shoe has already started.

While Cork City's Sean Maguire and Albert Prosa of Estonian side FCI Thallinn are currently leading the pack with 20 and 19 goals respectively, they are unlikely to remain there for long as the continent's big-guns prepare for their big kick-off.

The Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A all commence in the coming fortnight and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to start banging the goals in to end Lionel Messi's reign as the top league goalscorer in Europe.

Goal takes a look at the players in with a chance of winning the award this year, (with their goal tally of last season in brackets).

LIONEL MESSI (37)

Ever the favourite, the Barcelona star is the reigning champion after finishing last season with 37 goals. This earned him an unbeatable 74 points in the European Golden Shoe standings based on the points system which sees players' goal tallies multiplied by a weighting depending on the strength of their league. Players from the top five championships, including La Liga, have their tallies multipled by a factor of 2.

A four-time winner of the Golden Shoe, there will be a greater onus on him to lead the team than in recent years after the break-up of the devastating MSN partnership. His goals will be ever more vital in Ernesto Valverde’s first campaign, so the 30-year-old will likely be near the top again.

CRISTIANO RONALDO (25)

A dream season which included the league and Champions League double with Real Madrid was followed by a tumultuous few months for Ronaldo. Although reports he wants to leave Madrid have come to an end, his tax case continues and he will be desperate to return his focus to football.

With 42 goals in 46 games in all competitions, he was once again the integral player for a historic side. The 32-year-old has pledged to win more trophies with Zinedine Zidane's side and will only use his off-field troubles as motivation to push for further glory.

However, he will have to prove more clinical in La Liga than he did last season after coming in 11th in the Golden Shoe chart with 50 points.

