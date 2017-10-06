Ronaldo, Messi and Coutinho make the cut, but no Liverpool defenders in Can's Ultimate XI

Emre Can has found spots for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho in his Ultimate XI, but no Liverpool defenders make the cut.

The Germany international has pieced together a side made up of team-mates past and present, as well as a couple of star turns he has faced to lead the line.

The 23-year-old has been fortunate to play alongside and against some of the finest players in the business over the course of his career.

Having graduated out of the academy ranks at Bayern Munich, Can worked with some of the top talent in his homeland.

He moved to Anfield in 2014, while making his debut for World Cup champions Germany in September 2015.

With Liverpool enduring their share of defensive struggles this season, Can finds no space for any of those within Jurgen Klopp’s ranks within his back four.