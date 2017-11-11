Ronaldo, Messi, Drogba and Gerrard make Liverpool striker Sturridge's Ultimate XI

Daniel Sturridge has pieced together an iconic Ultimate XI made up of star turns from past and present, although he admits his team would “probably lose”.

Over the course of his career, the 28-year-old has been fortunate to play with and against some of the finest talent in world football, while also operating in an era which has produced some all-time greats.

Sturridge has pulled together a heady mix of players from those categories when asked to draw up his greatest team.

Daniel Sturridge Ultimate XI More

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, who is now at Arsenal, is given the nod between the sticks for being “incredible”.

Another of Sturridge’s former team-mates at Stamford Bridge, Ashley Cole, is considered to be “the best left-back of all-time”.

John Terry is selected on the basis of having “won everything with Chelsea”, while a powerful centre-back pairing is made up of Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany and Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian star Thiago Silva.