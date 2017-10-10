Ronaldo, Messi, Zidane, Pirlo and Baggio - Buffon struggles to pick five-a-side teams

Gianluigi Buffon has attempted to draw up various five-a-side teams, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Andrea Pirlo making the grade.

The legendary Juventus goalkeeper has been fortunate enough to have played with and against some iconic figures down the years.

With so much talent from which to select, the 39-year-old has struggled to narrow down the lists to include just five players in each team.

He has, however, given it a go, with the pick of the bunch he has faced in competitive action proving to be very attacked-minded despite the World Cup winner admitting to being “very friendly with defenders and I hate the strikers”.

Buffon told Copa90 on his first five-a-side selection: “I’d say the strongest I’ve played against are Ronaldo - the Brazilian - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.”

He then moved on to: “After those four I’d talk about my teammates, defenders I’ve played with from [Lilian] Thuram, [Fabio] Cannavaro and [Ciro] Ferrara to [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Andrea] Barzagli, [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Daniele] Rugani.

“To get great results in defence you need human empathy and I’ve always been successful at that. Those are the players who have written the most important history in domestic and international football.”

