Ronaldo at No.1, Messi in ninth – are these the 25 best players of 2017?

The 2017 Goal 50 is now just four days away. On Tuesday, November 14, we will reveal the world's 50 best players of the past 12 months.

The prestigious annual award, which has been ranking the top performers on the planet since 2008, was last year presented to Cristiano Ronaldo, after he inspired Real Madrid to another Champions League and Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.

Chief editors and correspondents from Goal's 37 editions around the world all cast their votes, with candidates judged on their level of consistency over the previous year of action, their big-game performances, footballing legacy and the success of their teams at both club and international level.

Position Player Club 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2 Gianluigi Buffon Juventus 3 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 4 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 5 Leonardo Bonucci AC Milan 6 Luka Modric Real Madrid 7 Dani Alves PSG 8 Paulo Dybala Juventus 9 Lionel Messi Barcelona 10 Neymar PSG 11 Kylian Mbappe PSG 12 N'Golo Kante Chelsea 13 Dries Mertens Napoli 14 Bernardo Silva Man City 15 Isco Real Madrid 16 Thiago Alcantara Bayern 17 Marcelo Real Madrid 18 Alex Sandro Juventus 19 David Luiz Chelsea 20 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Man Utd 21 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 22 Mario Mandzukic Juventus 23 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 24 Benjamin Mendy Man City 25 Robert Lewandowski Bayern

As a little teaser ahead of the big countdown, we can reveal who one of the 55 voters - Goal senior editor and Italian football expert Carlo Garganese – selected in his list.

Each voter was required to name their best 25 players of 2017, with their top pick earning 25 points and their last pick gaining one point. The points accumulated from all 55 voters were then added up to form next week's Goal 50.

Carlo chose Real superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as his No.1, followed by Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon and Madrid metronome Toni Kroos.

