Ronaldo noncommittal about potential Real Madrid extension

The Portugal captain was wary of pledging himself to the Spanish capital club for even longer, though his current deal runs until 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is happy at Real Madrid, but the star forward was noncommittal about a potential contract extension.

Ronaldo scored a double on his 400th Madrid appearance to guide the Liga giants to a 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Portugal star is contracted until mid-2021, but seemingly may consider a renewal.

However, Ronaldo said any questions about his contract should be directed to Madrid president Florentino Perez, although the former Manchester United man said he was happy in the Spanish capital.

"If I will renew? It's a good question," he told Atresmedia.

"I am glad. Things happen naturally, but it is a question that the president can answer best.

"I'm happy, I do what I like and I'm happy."

Ronaldo joined Madrid from United in 2009 and has won three Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles alongside numerous individual honours at the Santiago Bernabeu.