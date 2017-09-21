Ronaldo to partner Ronaldo? Brazilian ready to 'get in shape' if Real need goals

Ronaldo has told Real Madrid that he is ready “to get in shape” and partner namesake Cristiano if they need some added firepower.

The reigning La Liga champions have been well short of their best so far this season, with a 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis on Wednesday leaving them in seventh place – seven points adrift of table-topping arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real have already suffered two draws and a narrow reversal in their five games to date - finding the target just nine times in those fixtures.

The absence of club talisman Ronaldo during a five-game domestic ban was considered to have contributed to the struggles, but he was back in the side against Betis and they still drew a blank.

A legendary figure from the club’s past has now offered the Blancos his services, with Brazilian icon Ronaldo joking that he would be prepared to step out of retirement if required.

“We have a lot of players who can score goals and I’m sure it won’t be a problem,” the three-time World Player of the Year told reporters at a charity function at the Proyecto Deportivo Benéfico Fundación Clínica Menorca.

“And if something happens, I’ll get back in shape myself if I’m needed.”

Ronaldo, who represented Real between 2002 and 2006, saw the club sanction the sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea over the summer.

They did not bring in a replacement, with faith put in the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Borja Mayoral to help carry the load.

Ronaldo remains confident that Zinedine Zidane has enough at his disposal to challenge for major honours once again, with France international Benzema the latest senior star to commit to fresh terms.

“I don’t think Madrid have been lacking anything over the last few years, they’ve already shown what they are capable of,” said the man who netted 104 goals for the club.

“Last season they went through something similar and went on to win the league and the Champions League. This season is only just starting.

“Even after winning everything we’ve won up to now, three poor games at home means the questions are starting but there is absolutely no doubt about the capabilities of the team.”

Ronaldo added on Benzema: “We’re very happy that he’s renewed his contract and he has plenty more goals to score.

“Cristiano does as well, and the season is only just beginning.

“Madrid’s game plan is perfect. They have the best player in the world and Benzema, who scores goals and gives assists. I don’t think anything’s missing to get back to winning games.”

Real are next in action against Alaves on Saturday, before they then turn their attention back to the defence of their Champions League crown with a trip to Borussia Dortmund on September 26.