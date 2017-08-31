Ronaldo passes Pele with World Cup qualifying hat-trick

The Real Madrid forward was at his awesome best once again in a meeting with the Faroe Islands, with his international goal return now standing at 78

Cristiano Ronaldo has passed Brazil legend Brazil in the international goalscoring stakes after moving on to 78 for Portugal.

The Real Madrid superstar was at his unplayable best once again on Thursday as he dominated a World Cup qualifying clash with the Faroe Islands.

Levante 11/1 to draw with Madrid

The European minnows were unable to contain the 32-year-old as he plundered a hat-trick.

In collecting another match ball for his collection, Ronaldo has moved to fifth on the list of all-time international goalscorers.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner had entered the midweek round of fixtures two behind the iconic figure of Pele, but has now swept past him.

Only Ali Daei (109), Ferenc Puskas (84), Kunishige Kamamoto (80) and Godfrey Chitalu (79) sit above Ronaldo.

His latest efforts have also seen him reach another milestone in terms of World Cup qualifiers.

Ronaldo’s treble against the Faroes has taken him onto 14 for the current campaign, with that haul matching that of former Real striker Predrag Mijatovic.

HAT-TRICK @Cristiano Ronaldo! Goal 14 of the campaign - equalling Predrag Mijatović's record from 1998 @FIFAWorldCup qualifying! pic.twitter.com/2zmAVNzh7T — European Qualifiers (@EuroQualifiers) August 31, 2017

Ronaldo helped Portugal to European Championship glory last summer and will be hoping to inspire further international success if he can guide his country to a Russian showpiece in 2018.