Ronaldo passes Real Madrid legend Raul on Champions League chart

The Portuguese forward was named in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI for a meeting with Tottenham, taking him onto 143 appearances in the competition

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 143rd appearance in the Champions League has taken him past Real Madrid legend Raul on the all-time chart.

The Portuguese forward was named in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI for the meeting with Tottenham, edging him ever closer to another remarkable record.

Madrid 4/11 to score over 2.5 v Eibar

Ronaldo remains 23 outings short of another Madrid icon, Iker Casillas, but still has time very much on his side.

3 - Most appearances in #UCL history:

Iker Casillas 166

Xavi Hernández 151

CRISTIANO RONALDO 143

Raúl Gonzalez 142

Ryan Giggs 141

Myths. pic.twitter.com/LzpqkNeQZN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 17, 2017

Ronaldo made his Champions League debut for Manchester United against Stuttgart in October 2003.

He helped the Red Devils to two finals during his time at Old Trafford, emerging victorious in a penalty shootout over Chelsea in 2008.

A record-breaking transfer took him to Real Madrid in 2009, where he has gone on to collect another three European crowns.

Along the way, the 32-year-old has become the first man to net 100 goals in the competition – with his tally currently standing at 109.

Another run deep into this season’s event should help to carry him past Barcelona stalwart Xavi on the all-time appearance list.

He will then get the chance to pass Casillas at some stage in the future, providing another notable addition to an already glittering CV.