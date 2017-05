Ronaldo in Portugal's Confederations Cup squad as Sanches misses out

Renato Sanches, Eder and Anthony Lopes are not in Portugal's Confederations Cup squad, but the Real Madrid superstar is

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's squad for the Confederations Cup, but Renato Sanches misses out on selection.

On Thursday, Fernando Santos named the European champions' 24-man group for a friendly with Cyprus, World Cup qualifier against Latvia and the tournament in Russia.

Mourinho: I'm a nobody at Man Utd

While world champions Germany are resting a host of star names, Real Madrid forward Ronaldo is part of Portugal's plans.

Nani, Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho, Pepe, Bruno Alves and Rui Patricio are also among the experienced players to be called up by Santos.

And Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, Inter's Joao Mario and Monaco star Bernardo Silva are other big names included in a strong squad.

However, Bayern Munich midfielder Sanches – Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016 – and striker Eder, who scored the winner against France in the final, are left out, with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes also missing out for personal reasons.

It adds to a tough first season in Germany for Sanches, who only started six Bundesliga matches. He will instead play in the European Under-21 championship in Poland.

The Confederations Cup begins on June 17, concluding with the final on July 2, with Portugal in Group A alongside hosts Russia, Mexico and New Zealand.

Germany are in Group B with Cameroon, Chile and Australia.

Mourinho showing Pep how it's done