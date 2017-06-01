Ronaldo remembers Man Utd good times amid Madrid boos

The superstar is fed up with boo-boys in Spain, though he has no plans to leave the capital outfit

Cristiano Ronaldo said he misses Manchester United after expressing his frustrations with being whistled at by Real Madrid supporters.

Ronaldo's 40 goals in all competitions have helped Madrid to their first LaLiga title since 2012, while the European titleholders are a win away from back-to-back Champions League crowns.

Madrid's all-time leading scorer, however, has still been targeted by boo-boys at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

And the four-time Ballon d'Or winner is fed up with the treatment he has received from his own fans as he talked up his love for former club United, where he spent six years before joining Madrid in 2009, though he has no plans to leave the Spanish capital.

"I don't like it and it's not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don't like it," the 32-year-old told La Sexta ahead of Saturday's Champions League showpiece against Juventus in Cardiff.

"It shouldn't be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 per cent for this team, when he makes his first mistake people whistle.

"It's not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside not less. Sometimes we don't have it.

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it never happened to me. Not even once. Maybe England is a case apart – the mentality is different.

"I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories."

Ronaldo is contracted until 2021 but the Portugal captain plans to continue playing until he is at least 40.

He added: "I said when I signed my latest contract that it would be my penultimate and that I would play on until I was 41."