Ronaldo returns home to watch former side Sporting CP in action

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his roots to watch former side Sporting CP in action on Saturday.

Ronaldo was pictured inside the Estadio Jose Alvalade alongside girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as Sporting locked horns with Tondela in the Primeira Liga.

The forward is currently serving a five-game ban in Spanish competitions after shoving the referee during Real's 3-1 Supercopa de Espana win over Barcelona in August.

Vejam só quem veio ver o clube do coração. Sempre bem-vindo na tua casa, @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/2uBk5gFUGj — Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) September 16, 2017

Ruled out of Real's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad on Sunday as a result, Ronaldo decided to head back home to Sporting - the club where it all started for him.

Ronaldo emerged through Sporting's famed youth system before sealing a switch to Manchester United in 2003, having impressed against the Red Devils during a pre-season friendly.

He would later go on to become a hero at United over the course of his six seasons at Old Trafford before moving to Real in 2009 for a then world-record £80 million fee.

Ronaldo missed the return leg against Barcelona in the Supercopa as well as Real's first three league games of the season against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia and Levante.

The 32-year-old returned to action by scoring twice against APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League on Wednesday and will be available in domestic competitions after Sunday's game against Sociedad.