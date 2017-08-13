Cristiano Ronaldo sensationally shoves referee after being sent off in Clasico

The Madrid superstar made the most of his brief time on the pitch against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo sensationally shoved Sunday's Clasico referee after scoring a wondergoal in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Barcelona.

The Portuguese star came on in the 57th minute of the Spanish Supercopa at Camp Nou and, by the 81st minute, he had fired the European champions towards victory, earned two yellow cards and pushed the referee to leave him facing a lengthy ban.

Real defeat Barca 3-1 as Ronaldo sees red

Most of the action all took place in a two-minute span. First Ronaldo scored a tremendous goal, thundering a strike home to give his side a 2-1 lead in the 79th minute of the first leg of the Spanish curtain-raiser.

Ronaldo earned a booking immediately after his goal for removing his shirt in his trademark style.

Just two minutes later, the 32-year-old was shown a second yellow for an alleged dive in the box, prompting him to momentarily lose his cool and shove the referee.

Madrid would go on to win the match 3-1, as Marco Asensio added a late goal to give the Spanish league winners a big advantage after the first leg.

Ronaldo will be ruled out of the second leg as a result of his shove and will now be forced to wait and see if there will be any further suspension.