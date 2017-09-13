Ronaldo sets Champions League penalty record

The forward scored twice to get Los Blancos' Champions League campaign off to a solid start with a 3-0 victory

Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has set yet another record.

In scoring a penalty against APOEL in the Champions League on Wednesday, he has now scored 12 times from the spot in Champions League action, more than any other player in the competition’s history.

His spot kick took him one clear of great rival Lionel Messi, who has scored 11 penalties for Barcelona in the competition.

Ronaldo scored his first spot kick in the competition way back in 2007, when he converted for Manchester United against Dynamo Kyiv in a 4-2 victory. It was the only penalty he scored for the Red Devils in the competition as he missed his other in a 0-0 draw with Barcelona at Camp Nou.

12 - Cristiano Ronaldo is now the player with the most penalty goals scored in #UCL history (Lionel Messi, 11). Punisher. pic.twitter.com/qGWIqrX4F4 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 13, 2017

Since moving to Madrid, he has converted 11 of 13 kicks in the European Cup.

Messi has also missed three penalties in his Champions League career, including two in knockout competition.

While the Argentine has scored his last three, Ronaldo has now made six straight since failing against Ludogorets on October 1, 2014 during a match in which he later converted.