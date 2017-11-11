Ronaldo taught Paulinho 'a lot' as Brazilian makes his own mark at Barcelona

Paulinho is making a positive impression at Barcelona having learned “a lot” from legendary countryman and former Camp Nou sensation Ronaldo.

The 29-year-old midfielder secured a €40 million move to Catalunya over the summer, with the former Tottenham man returned to Europe from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

Barcelona 6/1 to beat Leganés 1-0

Eyebrows were raised when Barca launched their bid for the Samba star, but Paulinho’s has been an eventful career.

Now gracing the very highest level of the game, he admits that he was helped on the path to stardom by an iconic figure in his younger years at Corinthians.

"My first steps in football came thanks to my big brother who taught me the game," Paulinho told Barcelona’s official website.

"At Corinthians, I had the pleasure to play with Ronaldo who also taught me a lot."

Ronaldo was approaching the end of his illustrious playing career when Paulinho joined the Sao Paulo club in 2010.

He was, however, still a regular source of goals, with the World Cup winner having previously dazzled for PSV, Barca, Inter, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Paulinho Barcelona More