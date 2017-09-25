Ronaldo in touching tribute to 'No.1 fan' who lost his life in Mexico earthquake tragedy

The Real Madrid star has posed with a signed shirt for the six-year-old and his family, passing on his sympathies to those that had lost loved ones

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid his respects to a young fan who died in the Mexico earthquake tragedy, posing with a signed shirt for the six-year-old boy.

Hundreds of people perished and many were left homeless after the nation was hit by a devastating 7.1-magnitude earthquake, with Santiago Flores Mora one of those to have tragically lost his life.

Mexican newspaper Excélsior reports that the youngster was a huge fan of Ronaldo's, and that his mother had penned a letter to the Real Madrid star after the tragic events of September 19.

In the letter she reportedly expressed how her son dreamed of meeting the Portugal superstar, and that he saw him as a father figure.

And Ronaldo has now paid tribute to the young boy, posting on social media with a signed shirt that reads: "For my No.1 fan Santiago. With love, Cristiano Ronaldo."

The text that accompanies the post on Twitter reads: "At this time of sorrow, I send the Santiago family and all the families who have lost loved ones a huge hug."

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes