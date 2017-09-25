Ronaldo in touching tribute to 'No.1 fan' who lost his life in Mexico earthquake tragedy

The Real Madrid star has posed with a signed shirt for the six-year-old and his family, passing on his sympathies to those that had lost loved ones

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid his respects to a young fan who died in the Mexico earthquake tragedy, posing with a signed shirt for the six-year-old boy.

Hundreds of people perished and many were left homeless after the nation was hit by a devastating 7.1-magnitude earthquake, with Santiago Flores Mora one of those to have tragically lost his life.

Mexican newspaper Excélsior reports that the youngster was a huge fan of Ronaldo's, and that his mother had penned a letter to the Real Madrid star after the tragic events of September 19.

En este momento de dolor, envío a la familia de Santiago y a todas las familias que han perdido sus seres queridos un enorme abrazo. pic.twitter.com/odD28aFPfv — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 24, 2017

In the letter she reportedly expressed how her son dreamed of meeting the Portugal superstar, and that he saw him as a father figure.

And Ronaldo has now paid tribute to the young boy, posting on social media with a signed shirt that reads: "For my No.1 fan Santiago. With love, Cristiano Ronaldo."

The text that accompanies the post on Twitter reads: "At this time of sorrow, I send the Santiago family and all the families who have lost loved ones a huge hug."