Ronaldo treats himself after 400th Real Madrid appearance to £2.2m personalised Bugatti Chiron

The Portuguese forward has added a new supercar to his personal collection, with son Cristiano Jr treated to a spin in the luxury motor

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly celebrated reaching 400 appearances for Real Madrid by treating himself to a new supercar.

A £2.2 million Bugatti Chiron has been added to the 32-year-old’s enviable fleet.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the Ronaldo collection – the “new animal in the building” - is fully personalised, with a CR7 logo worked into the headrests.

Ronaldo has previously owned a Bugatti Veyron, but has now moved on to its more expensive and luxurious successor.

He appeared in a promotional video for the Chiron back in February and clearly liked what he saw.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner has been playing with his new toy – and treating son Cristiano Jr to spin – on the back of a landmark outing for Real Madrid.

He reached 400 appearances for the club in a Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, with a brace in that contest taking him on to 411 goals.

That game also represented Ronaldo’s 150th in European competition.

Despite posting such incredible numbers, the Portuguese superstar continues to face questions regarding his form and attitude.

He responded to those critics in midweek by saying: "It seems that I have to keep showing exactly who I am in every match.

"I am surprised by what the public thinks of me, my numbers speak for themselves, I am an exemplary professional and I always have a clear mind.

"The criticism is getting worse.”