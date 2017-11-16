Ronaldo: I want seven Ballons d'Or... and seven children!

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's ambitions in football and in his home life remain as strong as ever, despite his years of success.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to win at least seven Ballons d'Or before he retires – and to have as many children.

The Real Madrid star is the favourite to win France Football's prize this year, having fired his side to LaLiga and Champions League glory in 2016-17.

The 32-year-old, who won the trophy last year, is bidding to match long-time rival Lionel Messi on five awards, having already claimed the Best FIFA Men's Player prize for the second year in a row.

But Ronaldo, whose girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez this week gave birth to his fourth child, Alana Martina, is far from finished when it comes to building his legacy on and off the pitch.

Asked about the Ballon d'Or, he told L'Equipe: "I'm not worried about it any more. I'm 32, nearly 33. My world isn't only about football. There are other important things.

"With the Ballon d'Or, I know the panel is still voting. I'm confident. I'm confident of winning, not worried.

"If you ask me if I want to win it, I'll obviously tell you yes. I know what a fifth Ballon d'Or would mean for posterity.

"I want seven children and as many Ballons d'Or. As long as I play, I'll have the ambition to win all I can.

"So, my dream is the fifth Ballon d'Or. And, next year, there will be another one to look for."

Ronaldo has struggled for form in 2017-18, scoring just once in seven games in LaLiga, although he has netted six times in four appearances in the Champions League.

However, the former Manchester United man believes criticism of his displays has been unfair and insists he is not disquieted over his relative lack of goals.

Asked to sum up the season so far, he said: "Pretty good. Not perfect, but good! I'm happy and I feel good. We dropped some points in the league but, in the Champions League, we're okay.