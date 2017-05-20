Ronaldo, Zidane and... Des Walker?! Teddy Sheringham picks his best opponents XI

A Premier League champion, Champions League winner, two-time star for England at the World Cup; Teddy Sheringham played against the very best over the course of his glittering career.

Predictably, when asked by Sky Sports who would make the best team of players he faced, the ex-Manchester United and Tottenham striker packed his formation with some of the finest talents of the last two decades.

But there are some names that might surprise you, including a defender who Sheringham insists was a nightmare for any centre-forward.

DAVID SEAMAN

England's former No. 1 faced Sheringham in countless tense clashes for Arsenal, and the pair also played together for the Three Lions. "He was just a great 'keeper who made things look so easy. You could hit shots in the top corner and you would think that's a goal and he would just go across," he explained to the Fantasy Football Club.

DENIS IRWIN

Another man who played with and against Sheringham in the Premier League, and a stalwart of Manchester United's unbeatable team for over a decade. "I picked him in my team as well, and what a class act on and off the pitch. Top, top player, right back, left back, could get forward and defend and I never saw him have a bad game, always 8.5 out of 10 every week, every game that I played in."

FABIO CANNAVARO

A World Cup winner with Italy, Cannavaro was one of the most formidable centre-backs of his generation. "I played against him a few times for Italy. Not the biggest, quickest, strongest, but what a football brain. So clever with his positional sense, organising the defence, and that is exactly what I like as a centre-half."

DES WALKER

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and England defender is a strange name to see amongst a team of world-renowned names. But Sheringham insists there were few defenders his equal: "This guy, week in, week out, was a 9 out of 10 and I do not ever recall seeing him having a bad game. Just a class act and no one could ever beat him."

ROBERTO CARLOS

A man that needs no introduction, the full-back helped torpedo England's dreams of World Cup success in 2002 with a quarter-final win on the way to glory. "Epitomised the way Brazil played at the time he was in the team. They had two centre-halves and two solid midfield players and they used to let the full backs bomb on, always shooting and crossing," Sheringham said.

