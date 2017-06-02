Ronaldo or Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico

Ahead of the Champions League final the Blancos coach is in no doubt about who can be considered the bigger star between him and the Portuguese icon

Cristiano Ronaldo would have been a bigger 'Galactico' if he played in the same team as Zinedine Zidane, according to the Real Madrid coach himself.

Zidane will look to Ronaldo for inspiration as Madrid aim to become the first modern-era team to retain the Champions League when they take on Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday.

The former France captain was the jewel in the crown in the 'Galactico' era - his wondrous volley in the 2002 Champions League final win over Bayer Leverkusen assuring that status.

Ronaldo has found the net in Madrid's two Champions League wins in the past three seasons - scoring against Atletico Madrid in 2014 before netting the decisive penalty against Diego Simeone's men in Milan 12 months ago.

Asked if he or the Portugal captain would be the bigger star, Zidane was unequivocal: "Ronaldo no doubt. Because he scores goals and that's most important.

"I used to play very well but scoring was not my speciality, I have scored some important goals but not many."

Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon hailed Ronaldo as an example for footballers young and old to follow, and Zidane agrees with the Italy goalkeeper.

"He's a good person because he worries about the others," Zidane explained. "But what I would like to insist on, what's important is what he does professionally.

"As many people say, he always wants more even if he's playing in a training session he wants to win.

"He's got something inside that he's a born leader."