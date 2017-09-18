Ronda Rousey '50-50' chance to fight again, says trainer

Ronda Rousey's trainer Edmond Tarverdyan said if she fights again, he would want her to take on Cris 'Cyborg' Justino.

When it comes to Ronda Rousey, one question seems to keep coming up: Will she fight in the UFC again?

Rousey's last two fights ended in heartbreaking defeats. Holly Holm usurped the bantamweight title from her in 2015, and Amanda Nunes knocked out the American in 48 seconds in a New Year's Eve bout in December.

According to Rousey's trainer, Edmond Tarverdyan, there is a 50-50 chance she will get back in the octagon.

"It's going to be her decision," Tarverdyan said on the MMA Hour. "Maybe one more. I've spoken to her; I don't know if she'll do it.

"If her body does give her one more fight, and she really wants to, mentally, she might. It's 50-50 right now, I'd say."

Tarverdyan said if Rousey (12-2) was to fight someone one more time, he would try and convince her to take on featherweight champion Cris 'Cyborg' Justino, which would be an MMA superfight.

"I would love her to fight one more fight, and a fight I always wanted for her was Cyborg versus Ronda," Tarverdyan said.

"When I trained Ronda, I knew Ronda could beat 'Cyborg.' I know that. Cyborg is too slow.

"I'm telling you, she's too slow for us. Ronda would beat her. And Ronda needs a challenge. She really needs to be like, 'This person is no good. I need to prove something to the whole world.' That's how Ronda works good. She didn't have that with Holly [Holm]... This one, she has it."