Roonaldo: How Sir Alex Ferguson built his greatest ever Manchester United side

For three consecutive seasons, 2006/07, 2007/08 and 2008/09, the Premier League provided three of the four Champions League semi-finalists, an unprecedented level of dominance. In truth, this wasn’t converted into enough outright success, and it’s notable that in four consecutive years – Arsenal in 2006, Liverpool in 2007, Chelsea in 2008 and Manchester United in 2009 – each member of the ‘Big Four’ was a defeated finalist. It took an all-Premier League final, in 2008, for an English club to taste success, as Manchester United defeated Chelsea after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Manchester United were unquestionably the Premier League’s best side; in this three-year period, they won the title every season. The defensive quartet of Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra was so cohesive that all four were voted into the PFA Team of the Year for 2006/07, the only time this has happened in Premier League history, while Edwin van der Sar was United’s best goalkeeper since Peter Schmeichel, keeping an incredible, record-breaking 14 consecutive clean sheets midway through 2008/09. The midfield was boosted by the addition of Michael Carrick and Owen Hargreaves, while Paul Scholes played an increasingly withdrawn role and became an outstanding deep-lying playmaker.

More than anything, however, this side was defined by its attacking flair and versatility. The interchanging of positions between Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo was spectacular at times, with the latter producing arguably the best-ever individual Premier League campaign in 2007/08 with 31 goals in 31 starts, realising his ambition of becoming the world’s best by winning that year’s Ballon d’Or. He represented an entirely new brand of Manchester United, because Ferguson – and assistant Carlos Queiroz – created Europe’s most complete side by playing without a genuine striker.

This was Queiroz’s second stint at United – he was Ferguson’s assistant in 2002/03, but left to become Real Madrid’s manager, before being dismissed after a year and returning to his old job as Old Trafford. Ferguson described Queiroz as “brilliant, just brilliant – outstanding, an intelligent, meticulous man” and deferred to him in terms of tactics. While the process of moving from 4-4-2 to 4-5-1 had started upon Ruud van Nistelrooy’s arrival in 2001, with mixed results, this was still a controversial concept amongst United’s supporters. Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea meant meant one-striker systems were considered a surefire sign of defensive football, and Queiroz became a target for some supporters, who blamed him for the shift away from United’s ‘traditional’ way of playing, even chanting ‘four-four-two!’ in protest at the new system. Queiroz hit back, somewhat unwisely, midway through 2005/06. “People have been crying out for us to use a 4-4-2 formation but in the Blackburn game we tried the system and we lost,” he complained. “That’s why football is a game in which imagination and, on many occasions, stupidity has no limits.”

United’s era of success, notably, started immediately after the departure of Van Nistelrooy in 2006. For all the Dutchman’s goals, he simply wasn’t appropriate for the type of side Ferguson and Queiroz wanted. He was little more than a penalty box poacher, whereas this new United team was based around movement, selflessness, cohesion and counter-attacking. After United won the title in 2006/07, Ferguson was asked whether he’d made two big decisions the previous year, sanctioning the departures of Van Nistelrooy and Roy Keane. “Well, Roy was, certainly, because he was such an influence on the club,” Ferguson replied. “But I’m not sure about Van Nistelrooy being a big decision at all.” That spoke volumes.

United’s most significant encounter that season was a two-legged Champions League tie against Roma. The second leg, an outstanding 7-1 victory Ferguson described as United’s greatest European performance during his tenure, was notable for brilliant performances from Carrick in his deep-lying playmaking role, and Alan Smith as an old-fashioned battering ram upfront. But the first leg, a 2-1 defeat in Rome, was surprisingly more significant. Ferguson always learned his greatest lessons from European competition, and Roma boss Luciano Spalletti defeated United with an unusual system often described as 4-6-0. Their most advanced player was legendary captain Francesco Totti, considerably more of a number 10 than a number 9. He dropped deep, peeling off into midfield and creating space for teammates to exploit. Ferguson had ditched the pure goalpoacher, but Spalletti had ditched strikers entirely.

