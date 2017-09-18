Rooney apologises for 'unforgiveable lack of judgement'

Wayne Rooney has issued an apology after he was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and banned from driving for two years.

Wayne Rooney has apologised for an "unforgiveable lack of judgement" after being sentenced to 100 hours of community service for drink-driving.

The Everton forward pleaded guilty to a charge at Stockport Magistrates Court on Monday, having been arrested in the early hours of September 1 in Cheshire.

Rooney has been given a two-year driving ban and a 12-month community order, while he reportedly expects to be fined two weeks' wages by his club.

In a statement released on his website, Rooney said: "Following today's court hearing I want to publicly apologise for my unforgiveable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

"Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."

Rooney's driving ban will be reduced by 24 weeks if he undergoes a specialist driving course by February 2, 2019.

The 31-year-old was pulled over by police seven and a half miles from his home in Prestbury and was arrested before being bailed after he was found to be over the prescribed legal limit.

He attended court after facing old club United in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's side won 4-0 on Sunday in Rooney's first match against United since he returned to Everton in July.

He enjoyed a hugely successful 13 years with the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League among a host of other honours, and scored a record 253 goals in all competitions.