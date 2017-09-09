Rooney becomes second Premier League player to reach unwanted milestone

When he was booked in Everton's defeat to Tottenham, the 31-year-old striker hit a mark that he would rather have not.

Wayne Rooney joined an exclusive but unwanted Premier League club of two on Saturday.

The Everton striker may be among an elite group of players to have scored 100 times in the English top flight, but when he was cautioned against Tottenham on Saturday, he also became just the second player to reach triple figures in bookings.

Gareth Barry, now with West Brom, beat him to the mark and holds a commanding lead in that particular statistic, having made his way into the notebook of various referees on 119 occasions.

Rooney, though, is not too far behind.

100 - Wayne Rooney is the second player in Premier League history to receive 100 yellow cards after Gareth Barry (119). Caution. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

There have been seven seasons when the former Manchester United man has been booked on seven or more occasions, with his personal high arriving in his most recent season with the Toffees back in 2003-04.

During that campaign he was booked 11 times, although he is well on track to beat that record this season, having been booked three times in his first four outings.

This will not help the ex-England international’s bad-boy reputation, as he awaits trial for a drink-driving charge that he was given during the international break.

It proved a miserable weekend for the 31-year-old as his Everton side were well beaten 3-0.