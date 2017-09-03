Rooney calls Lukaku the ‘perfect player’ for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has praised Romelu Lukaku as the “perfect player” for Manchester United, declaring he will definitely improve the team.

A £75 million move took the Belgian striker to Old Trafford from Everton, with Rooney moving in the opposite direction in a separate deal.

Lukaku is off to a dream start for United, scoring three times in their first three games, all victories for the Red Devils.

And Rooney is not surprised at the striker’s performance, telling talkSPORT in an interview that he sees Lukaku as a the perfect fit for United.

"For that United side, he is the perfect player," Rooney said.

"He is powerful, quick and strong and he scores goals, so certainly will improve that team."

And Rooney is not the only former United player lavishing praise on the Lukaku acquisition.

Louis Saha told reporters he believes Lukaku could achieve impressive personal accolades with the Red Devils, even while understanding the team comes first.

When asked by reporters if Lukaku could win the Premier League Golden Boot, Saha answered: "I think so, he looks like he has got all the players around him to fit him.

"He will get better through the season as I think he understands this club is all about winning. Not only games, but trophies. So he will know that he has to keep going and reach 20 to 25 goals.

"He definitely has the power to bring in other players to score goals. So he will definitely hope this side wins trophies.”

Lukaku is currently on international duty with Belgium and continued to display his red-hot form with a hat-trick in a 9-0 win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying Thursday.

United are next in action at Stoke on Saturday, while the club kicks off their Champions League campaign Tuesday against Basel, before taking on Rooney and Everton the following Sunday.