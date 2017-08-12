Rooney marks Everton return with a goal

A header shortly before the break capped a memorable return to Goodison Park for the 31-year-old

Wayne Rooney has marked his return to Everton with a goal, striking in first-half stoppage time to give his side a 1-0 advantage over Stoke.

With time nearly up in the first half, the former Manchester United man made a well-timed run into the box and sent a looping header into the net.

It was the 300th Premier League goal the 31-year-old has been involved in throughout his career and marked a perfect start to his return to Goodison Park.

300 - Wayne Rooney's now been involved in 300 PL goals (199 goals, 101 assists); only @alanshearer has been involved in more (324). Legends. pic.twitter.com/tbcsm2jBIK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

Indeed, when he was named in Ronald Koeman’s starting XI, the attacker made history as he set a record for length of time between two Premier League appearances for a single club . By netting, he also set a new mark for days between goals for one particular team - (4,869).

After being scorned during a difficult season with Manchester United last term, during which he scored only eight goals, he is seeking to respond to his critics back at the club with whom he made his professional debut as a 16-year-old.