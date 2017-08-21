Rooney revels in 200th Premier League goal as Everton hold City

Everton forward Wayne Rooney reached 200 Premier League goals on Monday and he used social media to express his pride.

Wayne Rooney was a happy man after scoring his 200th Premier League goal, though the Everton forward lamented two dropped points at Manchester City.

Rooney became only the second player to reach the milestone in Premier League history after opening the scoring in Everton's 1-1 draw with City on Monday.

The former Manchester United captain – second to Newcastle United great Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals with 183 for the Old Trafford side and 17 for Everton – side-footed Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cross in the 35th-minute before substitute Raheem Sterling equalised in the second half.

Rooney revelled in the landmark goal, publishing a photo on Instagram with the accompanying caption: "Disappointing not to come away with the win tonight but still a great point against a good side.

"Pleased to get on the scoresheet and reach 200 @premierleague goals!"

It was an eventful clash at the Etihad Stadium, where both teams finished with 10 men.

City full-back Kyle Walker was harshly sent off for a second yellow card before half-time, after Rooney had netted his second Premier League goal in two matches since arriving from United.

Ronald Koeman's Everton were also reduced to 10 men when midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin received his marching orders in the closing stages.

Everton and City have both collected four points from their opening two games as they look ahead to respective fixtures against Chelsea and Bournemouth.