Rooney to review Man Ud future in 'the next few weeks'

Wayne Rooney says that he is unsure about his future at Manchester United and conceded that he will have to make decisions 'over the next few weeks' concerning where he will be playing next season.

Rooney came on in the latter stages of Man United's 2-0 Europa League final triumph over Ajax on Wednesday and the 31-year-old was the focal point of the post-match celebrations as he hoisted the trophy over his head as club captain.

Manchester United Europa League trophy More

However, doubts persist regarding the England international's role at Old Trafford as his playing time was greatly reduced this season under Jose Mourinho and he admitted that his future was shrouded in uncertainty.

“I don’t know! Honestly, I don’t know," Rooney told reporters when asked if he had played his last game for the club.

"I think it’s a time now I’ll go and spend with my family, obviously there’s decisions I have to make and I’ll do that over the next few weeks."

Rooney started just 15 games in the Premier League this season, scoring five times and he was utilised more prominently in the club's successful EFL Cup and Europa League runs.

The former Everton youth now adds the Europa League trophy to an impressive haul accrued while at Old Trafford, which includes five Premier League titles, four League Cups, a FA Cup and Champions League.