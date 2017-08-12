Rooney sets Premier League record after trading Man Utd for Everton

The experienced forward opted to return to his roots this summer and will be back in blue in the Premier League this season after 13 years away

Wayne Rooney’s return to the Everton side after 13 years at Manchester United has seen him set a new Premier League record.

A product of the Toffees’ academy system, and a boyhood blue, Rooney left Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004.

Everton 20/1 to win Europa League with dabblebet

A trophy-laden spell with United delivered countless major honours, over 550 appearances and history-making exploits as he became the club’s leading goalscorer of all-time.

Rooney holds the same record with England but is fully focused on domestic matters for now after taking the decision to return to his roots and join an ambitious project under Ronald Koeman.

4837 - Wayne Rooney will set a new Premier League record for the longest gaps between two apps for the same team (4837 days). Return. pic.twitter.com/PnftRsithY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

Players are often warned to ‘never go back’, but Rooney’s emotional attachment to Everton has taken him home.

He will be determined to repay the faith shown in him and prove that he is no fading force after slipping down the pecking order at United under Jose Mourinho.

Rooney: CR7 would break my record

His last spell with the Toffees delivered 77 appearances and 17 goals, with it now time to open a new chapter after 4,837 days.

Rooney’s first outing back in familiar surroundings comes against Stoke, as Everton seek to make a winning start to their 2017-18 Premier League campaign.